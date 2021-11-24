Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.00 and traded as high as C$44.44. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 291,999 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2223598 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

