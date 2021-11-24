Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

