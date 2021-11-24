National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

National Express Group stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. National Express Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, September 27th.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

