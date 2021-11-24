SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

