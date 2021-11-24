Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $583.94

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 583.94 ($7.63) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.92). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 107,957 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 534.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 583.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.32.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

