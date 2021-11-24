Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCW. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE MCW opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

