MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $829.17

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.17 ($10.83) and traded as low as GBX 718 ($9.38). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.38), with a volume of 8,463 shares trading hands.

GLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £418.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 793.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 829.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders purchased 2,973 shares of company stock worth $2,364,710 in the last three months.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

