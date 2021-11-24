KeyCorp Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 37.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 43.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Macerich by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

