B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

