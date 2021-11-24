Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.