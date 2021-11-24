Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.43.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 26.65.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,922,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,298,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

