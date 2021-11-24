Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

NYSE:TSM opened at $121.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

