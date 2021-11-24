HC Wainwright Increases Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Price Target to $42.00

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 212.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inventiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inventiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

