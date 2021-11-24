Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Scotiabank cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

