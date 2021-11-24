Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jaguar Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jaguar Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 691 2351 2728 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Jaguar Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Jaguar Mining pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million $72.28 million 6.00 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.84

Jaguar Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.67% 13.56% Jaguar Mining Competitors -2,152.12% 6.78% -0.01%

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

