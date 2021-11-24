$46.67 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $46.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 125.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 529,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Antares Pharma by 145.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.