$46.67 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $46.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 125.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 529,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Antares Pharma by 145.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.