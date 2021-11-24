Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) to Buy

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NICMF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Nickel Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Company Profile

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

