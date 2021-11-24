Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $160,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

