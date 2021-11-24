First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.