Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Lowered to C$6.75

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

