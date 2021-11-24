New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NDVLY opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
About New World Development
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.