Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target to $11.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.