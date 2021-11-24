Loop Capital Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $67.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. Comcast has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.