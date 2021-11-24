Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

