Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.