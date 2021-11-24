Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Metro Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. NBF raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.00.

MRU opened at C$63.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market cap of C$15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.16. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.