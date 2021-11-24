Woodward, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. Woodward has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

