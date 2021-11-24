Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Deep Yellow Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deep Yellow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

