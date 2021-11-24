Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

