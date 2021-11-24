Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).
Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
