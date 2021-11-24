Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,564,732 shares changing hands.

PTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 630,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.