CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. CooTek has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

