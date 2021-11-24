Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10. Traeger has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

