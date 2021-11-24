W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

