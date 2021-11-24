Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.