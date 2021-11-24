Analyzing SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81% JinkoSolar -0.25% 2.79% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 JinkoSolar 1 3 1 0 2.00

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 31.81%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 5.26 -$20.62 million N/A N/A JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.52 $35.31 million ($3.46) -16.81

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats SkyWater Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

