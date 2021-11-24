Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.43 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

