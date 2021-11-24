Brokers Offer Predictions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $20.69 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

