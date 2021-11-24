FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

TOY stock opened at C$47.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

