Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WLMS opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

