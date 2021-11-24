Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.76 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $8,464,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

