Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.85. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.