HC Wainwright Increases COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $120.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 287.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Citigroup raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $30.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 3.86.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

