EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

Shares of EGP opened at $208.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.80. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

