Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of LAC opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

