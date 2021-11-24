Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.