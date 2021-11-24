Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 17.4% in October

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, President Mark Starkey bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,711 shares in the company, valued at $564,510.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 587.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.52.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

