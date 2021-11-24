Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

