Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Rises By 17.7%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACXP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.