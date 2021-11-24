FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of EQX opened at C$9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.53 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.