Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 5,764,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,985,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.07. The company has a market cap of £24.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

