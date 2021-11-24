Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 1.3%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 2,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

